Richard Stallman to speak in Timișoara, Romania
by Jeanne Rasata Contributions — Published on Sep 28, 2017 12:45 PM
Timișoara, Romania
|When
|
Oct 10, 2017
from 12:00 AM to 12:00 AM
|Where
|Timisoara, Romania
In addition to this speech, the speech organizer, Fundația Ceata, will also be organizing RMS's visits to Bucharest, for the Coliberator conference, and to Iași.
The talk will be nontechnical and the public is encouraged to attend.
Location: To be determined
