Richard Stallman to speak in Timișoara, Romania

Richard Stallman to speak in Timișoara, Romania

by Jeanne Rasata Contributions Published on Sep 28, 2017 12:45 PM
Timișoara, Romania
When Oct 10, 2017

from 12:00 AM to 12:00 AM
Where Timisoara, Romania

In addition to this speech, the speech organizer, Fundația Ceata, will also be organizing RMS's visits to Bucharest, for the Coliberator conference, and to Iași.

The talk will be nontechnical and the public is encouraged to attend.

Location: To be determined

Please fill out our contact form, so that we can contact you about future events in and around Timișoara.

