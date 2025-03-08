Free Software Foundation receives historic private donations

These extraordinary donations, both made to the FSF in the cryptocurrency Monero, are among some of the largest private gifts ever made to the organization. The donors wish to remain anonymous.

"These incredible acts of generosity are a true gift in a challenging time for many, including many organizations like ours," said Zoë Kooyman, executive director of the FSF. "It proves that software freedom is recognized more and more as a principal issue today, at the core of several other social movements people care about like privacy, ownership, and the right to repair."

The organization is in its annual winter fundraising drive, currently at three-quarters of its $400,000 USD winter goal, and will now switch its focus to a member drive thanks in part to these donations. Contributions to the FSF have always been driven by individual giving and a strong supporter base of associate members.

"We are proudly supported by a large variety of contributors who care about digital rights. All donations matter, whether $5 or $500,000," Kooyman added. "Naturally, a large donation of this size boosts our work tremendously, but year after year we rely on a considerable number of donations, which maintains our independence. It makes it all the more special that these donors did not ask to be recognized."

The donation will support the organization's technical team and infrastructure capacity, as well as strengthen its campaigns, education, licensing, and advocacy initiatives, and future opportunities.

The FSF is seeking donations until year-end after which they aim to gain 100 associate members through its year-end fundraising ending January 16. Ways to contribute to the FSF are published on its site.

