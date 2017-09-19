Free Software Foundation meetup (Seattle, WA)

Please join Molly DeBlanc (FSF Campaigns Manager) and Donald Robertson, III (the FSF's Licensing & Compliance Manager), for a member gathering on Friday, October 6th, in Seattle, Washington. We'll be providing appetizers (including vegan options), mingling, and talking about free software–related issues. All ages are welcome and the restaurant is wheelchair accessible.

Location: McMenamins Six Arms, 300 E. Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98122. On the corner of E. Pike and Melrose in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

RSVP: Please help us estimate attendance by writing to licensing@fsf.org if you're able to attend, or if you have any questions.

This is an informal gathering for anyone who is interested in participating in the free software community or wants to learn more about the FSF; you don't have to be a current member to attend.

Molly and Don will both be speaking.

Admission to SeaGL is gratis, and you can register now or anonymously, at the door. The conference runs Friday through Saturday, October 6th–7th, so, even if you can't make it on Friday, come by on Saturday and say hello at our expo hall booth.

We hope to see you there!