LibrePlanet 2018 CFS Office Hours

by Dana Morgenstein Contributions Published on Oct 17, 2017 12:13 PM
Get expert help on your proposal for the upcoming LibrePlanet 2018 conference, March 24th and 25th, 2018, in Cambridge, MA.
When Oct 19, 2017 05:00 PM to
Nov 02, 2017 06:10 PM

The LibrePlanet call for sessions closes November 2nd--only two weeks away--and we want to hear from you!

Speaking at a conference, and even submitting a proposal, can be intimidating or hard. Luckily, some great, experienced speakers are volunteering their time by holding CFS Office Hours.

Whether you want to propose a talk and want feedback on your idea, proposal wording, talk title, or just advice on how to deal with nerves, there are three office hours slots scheduled over the next few weeks.

Join #libreplanet on Freenode IRC on any of the following dates:

If you do not have an IRC client, you can log onto Freenode IRC here, and connect to the channel #libreplanet.

In addition to submitting to the CFS, you can register for LibrePlanet and apply for a travel scholarship to help you get there.

If you can't make an office hours meeting, feel free to email campaigns@fsf.org with questions.

