John Sullivan to speak at freenode #live (Bristol, United Kingdom)

by Jeanne Rasata Contributions Published on Sep 19, 2017 12:59 PM
Bristol, United Kingdom
When Oct 28, 2017 12:00 AM to
Oct 29, 2017 12:00 AM
Where Bristol, United Kingdom

Free Software Foundation (FSF) executive director John Sullivan will be speaking at freenode #live (2017-10-28–29). His speech will be nontechnical and the public is encouraged to attend.

Speech topic and start time to be determined.

Location: At-Bristol Science Centre, Anchor Road, Harbourside, Bristol, BS1 5DB United Kingdom

Please fill out our contact form, so that we can contact you about future events in and around Bristol.

More information about this event…

