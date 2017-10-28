John Sullivan to speak at freenode #live (Bristol, United Kingdom)
by Jeanne Rasata Contributions — Published on Sep 19, 2017 12:59 PM
Bristol, United Kingdom
|When
|
Oct 28, 2017 12:00 AM
to
Oct 29, 2017 12:00 AM
|Where
|Bristol, United Kingdom
Free Software Foundation (FSF) executive director John Sullivan will be speaking at freenode #live (2017-10-28–29). His speech will be nontechnical and the public is encouraged to attend.
Speech topic and start time to be determined.
Location: At-Bristol Science Centre, Anchor Road, Harbourside, Bristol, BS1 5DB United Kingdom
Please fill out our contact form, so that we can contact you about future events in and around Bristol.