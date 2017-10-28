John Sullivan to speak at freenode #live (Bristol, United Kingdom)

Free Software Foundation (FSF) executive director John Sullivan will be speaking at freenode #live (2017-10-28–29). His speech will be nontechnical and the public is encouraged to attend.

Speech topic and start time to be determined.

Location: At-Bristol Science Centre, Anchor Road, Harbourside, Bristol, BS1 5DB United Kingdom

