Donald Robertson, III - "History of control: The past and future of Digital Restrictions Management" (SeaGL, Seattle, WA)

FSF licensing & compliance manager Donald Robertson, III, will be speaking at the SeaGL (2017-10-06–07).

The talk will give an overview of the history of Digital Restrictions Management (DRM), from codes and passwords for ancient video games to remote attestation spyware and beyond. It will provide the listener with a perspective on the true purpose of DRM, which throughout its history has always been control over the user. While nominally DRM has something to do with copyright, in each step throughout its story we find again and again that domination of the user is its only 'success' and ultimate goal. This fact becomes glaringly obvious as we move to the era of DRM enforcement of laws, where governments try to control citizens by rewriting digital reality. The talk will conclude with what we are doing at the FSF to fight back, and what you can do to help.

Don's speech will be nontechnical, admission is gratis, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Location: Room 3178, Seattle Central College, Seattle, WA

