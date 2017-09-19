Eclipse Public License version 2.0 added to license list

We recently updated our list of various licenses and comments about them to include the Eclipse Public License version 2.0 (EPL).

In terms of GPL compatibility, the Eclipse Public License version 2.0 is essentially equivalent to version 1.0. The only change is that it explicitly offers the option of designating the GNU GPL version 2 or later as a "secondary license" for a certain piece of code.

If an initial contributor releases a specific piece of code and designates GNU GPL version 2 or later as a secondary license, that provides explicit compatibility with those GPL versions for that code. (Doing so is roughly equivalent, for users, to releasing that piece of code under a dual license, EPL | GPL.) However, the EPL2 without this designation remains incompatible with the GPL.

To keep up-to-date on newly-added licenses, as well as current topics and activities in free software, please sign up for our monthly newsletter, the Free Software Supporter.

You can also help support the Compliance Lab's work in reviewing licenses and more by donating to the Free Software Foundation or becoming an associate member.