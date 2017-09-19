Friday Free Software "New Friends" Directory IRC meetup: September 29th starting at 12:00 p.m. EDT/16:00 UTC

Help improve the Free Software Directory by adding new entries and updating existing ones. Every Friday we meet on IRC in the #fsf channel on irc.freenode.org.

Tens of thousands of people visit directory.fsf.org each month to discover free software. Each entry in the Directory contains a wealth of useful information, from basic category and descriptions, to providing detailed info about version control, IRC channels, documentation, and licensing info that has been carefully checked by FSF staff and trained volunteers. When a user comes to the Directory, they know that everything in it is free software, has only free dependencies, and runs on a free OS. With almost 16,000 entries, it is a massive repository of information about free software.

While the Directory has been and continues to be a great resource to the world for many years now, it has the potential to be a resource of even greater value. But it needs your help! And since it's a MediaWiki instance, it's easy for anyone to edit and contribute to the Directory.

This week our focus is on bringing in new friends to the Directory meeting. The Directory is a volunteer-run project, so it can't succeed without volunteers! Towards that end, we want to take a moment to spend some time recruiting new faces to the weekly meeting. We usually keep announcements about our meetings limited to the mailing list and our Directory blog, but we're looking to really grow the team this week. We'll be spending some time reaching out to people during the meeting, but to have the biggest impact we want to spread the word leading up to Friday. So invite your friends, introduce your co-workers to the Directory, even bring along your pets! We want this week to have plenty of new volunteers eager to learn how they can help improve this massive resource for the free software community. It's the perfect time to join in if you've been waiting on the sidelines. Hope to see you all there.

If you are eager to help, and you can't wait or are simply unable to make it onto IRC on Friday, our participation guide will provide you with all the information you need to get started on helping the Directory today! There are also weekly Directory Meeting pages that everyone is welcome to contribute to before, during, and after each meeting.