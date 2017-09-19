Friday Free Software Directory IRC meetup: September 22nd starting at 12:00 p.m. EDT/16:00 UTC

Participate in supporting the Directory by adding new entries and updating existing ones. We will be on IRC in the #fsf channel on irc.freenode.org.

Tens of thousands of people visit directory.fsf.org each month to discover free software. Each entry in the Directory contains a wealth of useful information, from basic category and descriptions, to providing detailed info about version control, IRC channels, documentation, and licensing info that has been carefully checked by FSF staff and trained volunteers.

While the Directory has been and continues to be a great resource to the world for over a decade now, it has the potential to be a resource of even greater value. But it needs your help!

On the 22nd of this month back in 1893, bicycle makers Charles and Frank Duryea showed off the first American automobile produced for sale by cruising through the streets of Springfield, Massachusetts. This momentous day requires two themes: first is CAD Software for the design of the parts, and second, in the modern car we can't overlook the navigation system.

If you are eager to help, and you can't wait or are simply unable to make it onto IRC on Friday, our participation guide will provide you with all the information you need to get started on helping the Directory today! There are also weekly Directory Meeting pages that everyone is welcome to contribute to before, during, and after each meeting.