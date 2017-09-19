Friday Free Software Directory IRC meetup: October 20th starting at 12:00 p.m. EDT/16:00 UTC

Help improve the Free Software Directory by adding new entries and updating existing ones. Every Friday we meet on IRC in the #fsf channel on irc.freenode.org.

Tens of thousands of people visit directory.fsf.org each month to discover free software. Each entry in the Directory contains a wealth of useful information, from basic category and descriptions, to providing detailed info about version control, IRC channels, documentation, and licensing info that has been carefully checked by FSF staff and trained volunteers. When a user comes to the Directory, they know that everything in it is free software, has only free dependencies, and runs on a free OS. With almost 16,000 entries, it is a massive repository of information about free software.

While the Directory has been and continues to be a great resource to the world for many years now, it has the potential to be a resource of even greater value. But it needs your help! And since it's a MediaWiki instance, it's easy for anyone to edit and contribute to the Directory.

Back in 1930, radio plays were all the rage. And on October 20th of that year, NBC radio began airing The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes. So freestyling off of Holmes, the theme of the Directory meeting this week is search software. We are painting the category with a broad brush. Search software for the desktop that indexes your files is fair game, and the door is open to Web site indexing and other pattern recognition software. The goal this week is to find as many new programs as possible that fit this bill. Come this Friday: the game is afoot!

If you are eager to help, and you can't wait or are simply unable to make it onto IRC on Friday, our participation guide will provide you with all the information you need to get started on helping the Directory today! There are also weekly Directory Meeting pages that everyone is welcome to contribute to before, during, and after each meeting.