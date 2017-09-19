Free Software Directory meeting recap for September 22nd, 2017

Every week free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on irc.freenode.org to help improve the Free Software Directory. This recaps the work we accomplished at the Friday, September 22nd, 2017 meeting.

This past week, our theme was automotive software, chosen to honor the first automobile offered for sale in the US. We've also noticed that car infotainment centers have been in the news recently, with many major manufacturers saying they are "open source." Unfortunately, these systems use free software in a way that denies the freedoms promised - we've heard that the software is licensed under the GPL, but the source code isn't made accessible. There are some genuine free software car infotainment system projects, but they are all just starting out. In the meantime, we reviewed the free software navigation systems and got them updated, and we worked on some other entries for other automotive systems. Hope to see you all there again at the next meeting!

If you would like to help update the directory, meet with us every Friday in #fsf on irc.freenode.org from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC).