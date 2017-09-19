Free Software Directory meeting recap for September 15th, 2017

Every week free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on irc.freenode.org to help improve the Free Software Directory. This recaps the work we accomplished at the Friday, September 15th, 2017 meeting.

Last week's theme was again adding new entries. This time we ended up filing a lot of bugs with packages, rather than getting to add a lot of packages. That's still a very useful part of the work that we do on the Directory. The Directory helps users to find free software, and making sure that there isn't a freedom issue with a particular package ensures that there's more free software out there for them to find. Often the issue is something simple, like a missing license file. But sometimes it can get a bit tricky to sort out, when there are multiple conflicting licenses. So there's work to be done that can be accomplished by volunteers of any skill level, from just starting out to license-hacking gurus. Hope to see you all there again at the next meeting.

If you would like to help update the directory, meet with us every Friday in #fsf on irc.freenode.org from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC).