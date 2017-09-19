Twenty-two new GNU releases in the month of September
(as of September 25, 2017)
- coreutils-8.28
- emacs-25.3
- gdb-8.0.1
- gnuastro-0.4
- gnucash-2.6.18
- gnucobol-2.2
- gnuhealth-3.2.3
- gnupg-2.2.1
- help2man-1.47.5
- icecat-52.3.0-gnu1
- libffcall-2.0
- libgcrypt-1.8.1
- libidn2-2.0.4
- lightning-2.1.2
- linux-libre-4.13.3-gnu
- mpfr-3.1.6
- nano-2.8.7
- parallel-20170922
- pspp-1.0.1
- texinfo-6.5
- unifont-10.0.06
- xorriso-1.4.8
