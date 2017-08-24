Fifteen new GNU releases in the month of August
(as of August 24, 2017):
- binutils-2.29
- datamash-1.2
- denemo-2.2.0
- freeipmi-1.5.7
- gcc-7.2.0
- glibc-2.26
- glpk-4.63
- gnuchess-6.2.5
- gnupg-2.1.23
- gnutls-3.6.0
- guile-cv-0.1.6
- libcdio-paranoia-10.2+0.94+2
- linux-libre-4.12.8-gnu
- parallel-20170822
- pspp-1.0.0
For announcements of most new GNU releases, subscribe to the info-gnu mailing list: https://lists.gnu.org/mailman/listinfo/info-gnu.
To download: nearly all GNU software is available from https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/, or preferably one of its mirrors from https://www.gnu.org/prep/ftp.html. You can use the URL https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/ to be automatically redirected to a (hopefully) nearby and up-to-date mirror.
A number of GNU packages, as well as the GNU operating system as a whole, are looking for maintainers and other assistance: please see https://www.gnu.org/server/takeaction.html#unmaint if you'd like to help. The general page on how to help GNU is at https://www.gnu.org/help/help.html.
If you have a working or partly working program that you'd like to offer to the GNU project as a GNU package, see https://www.gnu.org/help/evaluation.html.
As always, please feel free to write to us at maintainers@gnu.org with any GNUish questions or suggestions for future installments.